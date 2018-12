The Futsal tournament champions will be decided this weekend, when the Ministry of Infrastructure takes on the St. Lucia Teachers Credit Cooperative. The third place playoff between Sandals La Toc and Small Business Owners will begin at 6:30pm and the finals is set 7:30pm. Matches will take place at the Beseaujour Indoor Facility on Saturday December 8th.

So far, Ferguson St. Clair of Sandals La Toc leads the tournament in goals scored.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit