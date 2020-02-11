Home / Breaking News / FURTHER UPDATE ON CORONA VIRUS SITUATION -INDIVIDUAL QUARANTINED

FURTHER UPDATE ON CORONA VIRUS SITUATION -INDIVIDUAL QUARANTINED

PRESS RELEASE

The Department of Health and Wellness confirms the arrival of a non-national in Saint Lucia today, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from a nearby territory via a private yacht.
In keeping with our national response protocols, the individual has been placed on medical quarantine at a public health facility and the necessary assessments are being undertaken. The Department of Health and Wellness assures the public that established protocols and guidelines are being followed to ensure the protection of the health and safety of our medical practitioners, our clients and the general public. Further updates will be provided as relevant details become available.
The Department of Health and Wellness requests that the public adhere to recommended hygiene practices as previously issued by the Department of Health.

