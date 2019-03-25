Home / Breaking News / FUEL PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

FUEL PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

Stephy Anius March 25, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

[PRESS RELEASE -March 25, 2019]:- The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel and LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed.

The price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday March 25, 2019.

Image result for gasoline pump

Gasoline decreased from $3.07 to $2.94 per litre or $13.95 to $13.35 per gallon. 
Diesel decreased from $3.07 to $3.04 per litre or $13.95 to $13.84 per gallon
Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.81 per litre or $8.21 per gallon

Related image

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $32.06 to $32.30 per cylinder
22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $35.54 to $35.82 per cylinder
100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $202.83 to $205.39 per cylinder

 

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday April 15, 2019.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

ST LUCIA BETTER EQUIPPED TO MONITOR ENVIRONMENTAL AGREEMENTS

St. Lucia is now better equipped to monitor its multi-national environmental agreements, as a result …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved