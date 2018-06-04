Home / News Updates / Fuel goes up

Fuel goes up

Rehani Isidore June 4, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

[Press release] The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline (unleaded), diesel, and LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed. The retail price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect Monday June 04, 2018:

  • Gasoline increased from $3.01 to $3.07 per litre or $13.70 to $13.95 per gallon
  • Diesel increased from $3.00 to $3.07 per litre or $13.65 to $13.95 per gallon
  • 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $32.80 to $32.96 per cylinder
  • 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $36.36 to $36.53 per cylinder
  • 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $207.07 to $208.66 per cylinder
  • Kerosene  remains unchanged at $1.88 per litre or $8.52 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday June 25, 2018.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

GINet tests free WiFi in Castries

[Press release] The Government Island-wide Network (GINet) Project, a joint-initiative between Saint Lucia and Taiwan, conducted …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: