Fuel goes up

[Press release] The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline (unleaded), diesel, and LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders have been changed. The retail price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect Monday June 04, 2018:

Gasoline increased from $3.01 to $3.07 per litre or $13.70 to $13.95 per gallon

Diesel increased from $3.00 to $3.07 per litre or $13.65 to $13.95 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $32.80 to $32.96 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $36.36 to $36.53 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $207.07 to $208.66 per cylinder

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.88 per litre or $8.52 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday June 25, 2018.

