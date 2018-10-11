Home / News Updates / FRUITAGE JEUNESSE SMOOTHIES OFFICIAL OPENS IN SULPHUR SPRINGS PARK

FRUITAGE JEUNESSE SMOOTHIES OFFICIAL OPENS IN SULPHUR SPRINGS PARK

Jaymi Lascaris October 11, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

A Team Of Young Ladies From The Soufriere Community Has Established A Promising Enterprise That Uses Local Fruits To Make Nutritious And Sumptuous Drinks. The Team Is Setting Up The First Of What It Expects To Be Many Outlets For Its Product.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

THE CARIBBEAN PUSHING BACK AGAINST THREATS TO THE COCONUT INDUSTRY

The Caribbean And Pacific Regions Are Pushing Back Against The Latest Campaign Against The Coconut …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: