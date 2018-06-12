From the Region: Hurricane Maria’s Lessons Listed for the Caribbean

When Category 5 Hurricane Maria hit Dominica, it caused US$1.37 billion in damage, or 226 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Now, Dominica’s Physical Planning Ministry has published a handbook on lessons learned from Hurricane Maria relating to construction & building standards.

Physical Planning Officials say it’s an important guide for homeowners and all citizens living in this hurricane belt.

It’s available online at www.physicalplanning.gov.dm/images/hurricane_maria_lessons_learned.pdf

The publication highlights several best practice recommendations for roof construction following the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

It follows a national consultation held in Dominica, funded by the European Union through the OECS GCCA Project on Climate Change Adaptation and sustainable land management in the Eastern Caribbean and hosted by the Physical Planning Division of Dominica. Presenters at the consultation included architects, contractors, engineers, physical planners, development control officers, bankers, officers of the Bureau of Standards and Custom Department and a historian.

