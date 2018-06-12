From the Region: Dominicans Hold Vigil in Memory of 10-year-old Girl Hit by Pickup

Residents of the community of Bath Estate in Dominica came out in their numbers on Monday evening, for a candlelight vigil in memory of a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a pick-up on June 6th.

They held hands, said prayers and sang gospel songs, as they asked for strength and healing for the family, friends, classmates and loved ones of Natalia Matthew.

It is a tragic story that has hit the country and neighboring islands hard.

According to Dominica police, a 21-year-old man was driving a pickup “in a west to east direction on the Bath Estate main road, when he overtook a moving vehicle, traveling in the same direction. The young girl was crossing the road when she was struck by the pickup. She sustained severe bodily injuries and was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital, where she died.”

The young girl was described as a pleasant, helpful and conscientious student by officials of Dominica’s Ministry of Education and a quiet, loving child by family, friends and members of her community.

Her story has touched a home, community, country and neighboring islands.

