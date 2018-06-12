Home / Breaking News / From the Region: Dominicans Hold Vigil in Memory of 10-year-old Girl Hit by Pickup

From the Region: Dominicans Hold Vigil in Memory of 10-year-old Girl Hit by Pickup

Alison Kentish June 12, 2018 Breaking News, News Updates, Recent News, Top Stories Leave a comment

Residents of the community of Bath Estate in Dominica came out in their numbers on Monday evening, for a candlelight vigil in memory of a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a pick-up on June 6th.

They held hands, said prayers and sang gospel songs, as they asked for strength and healing for the family, friends, classmates and loved ones of Natalia Matthew.

It is a tragic story that has hit the country and neighboring islands hard.

According to Dominica police, a 21-year-old man was driving a pickup “in a west to east direction on the Bath Estate main road, when he overtook a moving vehicle, traveling in the same direction. The young girl was crossing the road when she was struck by the pickup. She sustained severe bodily injuries and was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital, where she died.”

The young girl was described as a pleasant, helpful and conscientious student by officials of Dominica’s Ministry of Education and a quiet, loving child by family, friends and members of her community.

Her story has touched a home, community, country and neighboring islands.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

CIBC First Caribbean and UWI Sign New MOU

(Press Release) – Students around the region will continue to benefit from a number of scholarships …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: