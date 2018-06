A self-taught inventor and fisherman from Laborie is reaping global success with his landmark solar-powered, mobile, de-salination facility.

News4orce has been following Karlis Noel’s story and Alison Kentish reports on his latest victory – building the second-generation desalination facility for the government of Nauru in the pacific.

