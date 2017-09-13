Home / News Updates / Fresh coaching staff for West Indies after dismal Women’s World Cup

Fresh coaching staff for West Indies after dismal Women’s World Cup

Rehani Isidore September 13, 2017 News Updates, Sports Leave a comment

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced the removal of the women’s management – coach Vasbert Drakes and his assistants Ezra Moseley and Stuart Williams – that oversaw a poor World Cup campaign in England, where they finished sixth among eight teams.

CWI hopes to set up a new management support structure ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka starting on October 4. In the interim, former West Indies A coach Hendy Springer will take over the role with former batsman Gus Logie set to assist him.

“The process will start with the search for a new head coach and an interim management team will be in place for the short term,” a CWI release stated.

West Indies only managed wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, sides that finished below them, at the World Cup. West Indies also slumped to their second-lowest total in women’s ODIs, when they were bowled out for 48 against South Africa.

An 18-member squad will be selected for a conditioning camp from September 25 to October 4, after which the squad for the home series will be picked.

ESPNcricinfo

