French & Eastern Caribbean Aviation Authorities Strengthening Air Travel

Efforts to improve the coordination, safety and efficiency of air travel in the Eastern Caribbean were strengthened following a recent meeting of the French Civil Aviation Authority, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) and the OECS Commission.

This first official meeting, held at the Embassy of France in Castries, Saint Lucia, was chaired by the Ambassador of France to the OECS, H.E. Mr. Philippe Ardanaz and was attended by H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS accompanied by Mr. Dwight Lay, OECS General Counsel; Mr. Donald McPhail, Director General of ECCAA accompanied by Mr. C. Anthony Meade, Director Air Navigation Services and Mr. Sylvester Dardaine, Director Flight Safety; Mr. Federic Guignier, Director of Civil Aviation, French West Indies (DSAC-AG). Also in attendance was Mr. Philippe Seigneurin, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of France.

Parties discussed matters of mutual concern related to civil aviation in the airspace of the Eastern Caribbean and addressed areas of concern requiring quick resolution.

Details of the respective mandates and operations were also discussed in addition to ways of ensuring closer and more effective coordination among member states to enhance the safety, reliability and efficiency of air travel in the air spaces of the Eastern Caribbean – with special reference to the role of the Direction de la securite de l’aviation civile Antilles Guyane (DSAC-AG), based in Martinique, in this endeavour.

The meeting concluded with an agreement amongst the parties to establish permanent lines of communication.