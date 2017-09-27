Freak injury ends Lewis’ blazing century against England

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Evin Lewis made a stunning 176 before having to retire hurt in bizarre fashion during the fourth one-day international against England at The Oval on Wednesday. Lewis’s highest ODI score, surpassing his previous hundred at this level of 148 against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in November last year, was the cornerstone of the tourists’ 356 for five as they fought to square this five-match series at 2-0 down with two still to play.

Having been dropped on 122, Lewis was on course for a double century until, in the 47th over; he deflected a delivery from paceman Jake Ball into his ankle and collapsed to the turf.

Writhing in agony, the 25-year-old Trinidad left-handed opener required prolonged on-field treatment before being wheeled off on a stretcher to sympathetic applause from a capacity crowd. He was later taken to hospital for an X-ray.

Lewis remained unbeaten, having faced 130 balls including 17 fours and seven sixes.

Together with West Indies captain Jason Holder (77) he shared a stand of 168, with Lewis having previously added 117 in 22 overs in the company of Jason Mohammed (46).

Defeat in the series opener meant World Twenty20 champions West Indies could no longer qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Britain and coach Stuart Law said before this fixture he wanted to see ‘set’ batsmen go on deep into the innings.

Lewis and Holder did just that amid a blizzard of boundaries.