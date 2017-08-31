Freak Accident leaves One Dead

The identities of Thursday’s [August 31st] accident victims have not been released. HTS News4orce understands however, at about 3 am one Nissan X-Trail SUV traveling along the Marisule, Gros – Islet high road reportedly lost control before careening into a ditch in front of Courts Mega store.

Two people including the driver were on board at the time of the accident. One passenger believed to be female was ejected from the vehicle during the barreling crash. She was found by authorities impaled under the SUV which had also caught fire.

The body of the female passenger was reportedly severely burnt and subsequently pronounced dead .The driver also sustained injuries.

Authorities are investigating the latest road fatality.