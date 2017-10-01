FRC Targets Youth to Promote Creole Culture in October

PRESS RELEASE:-“Protecting, preserving and strengthening traditional culture”

Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre’s Cultural Education Programme 2017 for students starts on TUESDAY OCTOBER 3rd

Bank of St. Lucia and National Community Foundation continue support.

October is celebrated as Creole Heritage Month in Saint Lucia. The programmes and events for the month are largely organized by the Harold Simmons Folk Academy of the Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre in association with individuals, groups and communities. The climax of the month is the now-established Jounen Kwéyòl which takes place this year on Sunday October 29th. The event celebrates its 33rd anniversary this year. The main communities selected as the central venues for Jounen Kwéyòl 2017 are:

Babonneau : in the North Vieux-Fort : in the South La Ressource, Dennery : in the East Marigot : in the West

This year, the Creole Heritage Month activities are organized in collaboration with the St. Lucia Events Committee and their Soleil St. Lucia programme.

As it usually does, the Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre has organised Cultural Education programmes aimed at school children in Saint Lucia. This year the children’s programmes take place from Tuesday October 3rd to Tuesday October 31st at the FRC headquarters on Mount Pleasant. The teaching sessions are arranged from 10 am – 11.30 am and from 12.30 – 2.00 pm daily. A formal ceremony will mark the opening of the classes on Tuesday October 3rd at 10 am.

The FRC remains dedicated to reminding St. Lucians, through educational programmes organized by the Harold Simmons Folk Academy (the teaching arm of the FRC), of their rich cultural heritage.

Among well-known St. Lucian cultural personalities who will be tutors this year are June King-Frederick,

Jason ‘Bachelor’ Joseph, Kennedy ‘Boots’ Samuel, Marylin Hyacinth, George ‘Fish’ Alphonse , Gary Butte and Christopher Duncan.

Facilitators will focus on specific and distinctive aspects of St. Lucian Kwéyòl culture. Classes on The Kwéyòl Language, Kwéyòl narratives (folk tales), Kwéyòl music, Kwéyòl dances, Kwéyòl children’s games, Kwéyòl arts and crafts, Masquerade will be presented as well as a general survey of St. Lucian history that is culturally focused.

A new feature this year will be classes led by the St. Lucia National Trust on protection and preservation of our National Heritage in all areas.

Among the objectives of the annual programme are the increase of knowledge and awareness of aspects of St. Lucian culture and heritage among students and teachers. The FRC would like to ensure that young students continue their education with a good foundation in cultural education.

The children’s programmes of the FRC are endorsed by the Ministry of Education. Teachers are asked to call the FRC to make a booking for their students.

The Bank of St. Lucia and the National Community Foundation (NCF) have supported the FRC’s educational programmes for several years and continue again this year.

Primary School teachers and students are expected to benefit from this educational experience. The Ministry of Education has given its full support again to this initiative by the FRC. While the Ministry of Education has undertaken to inform schools of the programme, teachers are encouraged to call the FRC at 4531477 to make bookings for their classes.