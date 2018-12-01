FRC MOVES TO NEW PREMISES

[Press Release] – The Folk Research Centre announces that it has moved to new premises.

These are located in the building formerly used by Monroe College, on Barnard Hill, opposite the entrance to the National Cultural Centre. Phone numbers remain 4531477 and 4522279. Email: frc@candw.lc.

The FRC’s headquarters at Mount Pleasant were completely destroyed on March 25th 2018.

The FRC is now reorganizing its educational and research programmes, its outreach activities and rebuilding its library. It hopes to return eventually to its home at Mount Pleasant. FRC owns the one-acre property where the ruins of its burned building still stands.

Executive Director is Mr. Hilary LaForce. The institution is managed by an interim Board headed by founder Msgr. Patrick Anthony.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

