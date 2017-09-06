FRC, CDF & Events St. Lucia gear up for Arts& Heritage Month

Events Saint Lucia, the CDF, and the Folk Research Centre have finalized the calendar of activities for Arts and Heritage Month in October.

This year, patrons and visitors can expect over 12 main events preceded by the public launch on September 24th at the Vieux-Fort Town square.

A press conference was held at the Monsignor Dr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre at Morne Pleasant to outline plans for the observance.

The month of October spotlights creole culture. The FRC Executive Director believes Saint Lucia has grown to embrace the festival. The 2017 installment will also feature the icon series.

Garth St. Omer will be recognized for promoting folk culture. The four host communities are Babonneau Central, Vieux-Fort, La Resource Dennery, and Marigot.

This is the 4th event under the Soleil Summer Festival and the 32nd Heritage month observance.