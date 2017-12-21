Frank Myers says Reference to Race are Part of SLP’s MO

As the C-word debate rages on, a local chartered accountant alleges that references to race are part of the opposition Saint Labour Party’s DNA.

At a November 26th protest rally Opposition Senator Guibion Ferdinand used a 19th century term for an indentured laborer of Indian decent to describe Castries Southeast MP Guy Joseph.

The Economic Development Minister took exception to the term which sparked national debate.

