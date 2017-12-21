Frank Myers says Reference to Race are Part of SLP’s MO

As the C-word debate rages on, a local chartered accountant alleges that references to race are part of the opposition Saint Labour Party’s DNA.
At a November 26th protest rally Opposition Senator Guibion Ferdinand used a 19th century term for an indentured laborer of Indian decent to describe Castries Southeast MP Guy Joseph.
The Economic Development Minister took exception to the term which sparked national debate.
of course that’s their MO. they’re no better than the racists in the US. in fact they’re worse because they’re here in st.lucia fooling all their party followers and hacks into “hating white people” everywhere you go theres some SLP idiot complaining about the white people. when st.lucia is overwhelmingly black. Complaining about being slaves, yet perpetuating the slave mentality. shutting themselves down because they’re complacent blaming everyone else for their shortcomings