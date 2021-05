National security minister, Hermangild Francis, claims that Vieux Fort south MP, dr. Kenny Anthony is running scared. The former career police officer is seeking to unseat the ex-prime minister at the next general elections. The two men have been engaging in a heated public spat which took a sharp turn, when the Vieux Fort incumbent released a stinging press statement this week. Francis took to a prime-time TV talk show on Thursday night to issue his retort.