Former SLP candidate Abel Wilson passes

[Press release] It is with tremendous sorrow and sadness that the Leadership and members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) have learned of the death of Farmers’ leader and patriotic Saint Lucian – Mr. Abel Wilson. Saint Lucia, the farming fraternity and the Mon Repos (Micoud North) community have lost a humble but truly great son – who always put his farmers and his people first.

Abel Wilson was one of the most conscientious and productive farmers in the heyday of the banana industry, and this won him the favour of banana farmers who repeatedly elected him to serve on the Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Banana Growers Association (SLBGA).

Abel Wilson was part of the SLP Team which won the 1997 General elections by an unprecedented 16-1 margin. He narrowly lost the Micoud North UWP stronghold by 216 votes.

Abel also served the SLP through his family, and his son Silas took up the mantle of elective politics contesting the Micoud North seat for the Party on two (2) occasions (2006 and 2008).

Until his untimely death, Abel remained a devoted farmer, faithfully supplying a variety of food crops to his loyal customers at his Hospital Road, Castries depot, every Saturday. It is fitting that his final hours were spent on his farm and he died doing what he loved.

SLP Political Leader and Leader of the Opposition – Honourable Philip J. Pierre – has paid tribute to Abel Wilson and extended condolences to the Wilson Family. Mr. Pierre recalls:

“Brother Abel Wilson was a simple but extra-ordinary Saint Lucian. He was a dedicated farmer, a loving father and a loyal friend who loved his country dearly. The Saint Lucia Labour Party will forever be grateful for his contribution to farming in Saint Lucia and the cause of Labour in Micoud North. We owe him and his family a debt gratitude and we commiserate with them during this difficult period.”

Mr. Pierre believes that the contribution of Abel Wilson must be recognized by farmers and SLP members, who he calls upon to celebrate Abel’s life and perpetuate his legacy.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

