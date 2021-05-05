Former prime minister dr. Kenny Anthony is raising concerns about the state of emergency. During his contribution in the debate on the motion, the Vieux Fort south MP argues that the SOE was not the ideal legislative route.
Former prime minister dr. Kenny Anthony is raising concerns about the state of emergency. During his contribution in the debate on the motion, the Vieux Fort south MP argues that the SOE was not the ideal legislative route.
Critics are accusing the holder of the highest office of the land of flouting covid-19 …