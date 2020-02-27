Home / Breaking News / FORMER PM LAMENTS TREATMENT OF COMPTON

FORMER PM LAMENTS TREATMENT OF COMPTON

Allin Fevrier February 26, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Former prime minister Dr. Kenny Anthony has bemoaned the current Allen Chastanet administration’s treatment of Jeanine Compton-Antoine. The Vieux Fort south MP, was a guest this week on the radio Caribbean international (RCI) programme – the lunch room. Prime minister Allen Chastanet had rejected compton-antoine’s appointment as director of the saint Lucian national trust (SLNT), arguing that she was unsuitable for the post. Jeanine Compton Antoine was saint lucia’s representative on the international whaling commission (IWC) during the former Dr. Kenny Anthony led administration.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

WHO EXPERT WARNS WORLD TO PREPARE FOR COVID 19

Public health officials in Saint Lucia are extending travel restrictions to other Asian countries amid …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved