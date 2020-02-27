FORMER PM LAMENTS TREATMENT OF COMPTON

Former prime minister Dr. Kenny Anthony has bemoaned the current Allen Chastanet administration’s treatment of Jeanine Compton-Antoine. The Vieux Fort south MP, was a guest this week on the radio Caribbean international (RCI) programme – the lunch room. Prime minister Allen Chastanet had rejected compton-antoine’s appointment as director of the saint Lucian national trust (SLNT), arguing that she was unsuitable for the post. Jeanine Compton Antoine was saint lucia’s representative on the international whaling commission (IWC) during the former Dr. Kenny Anthony led administration.