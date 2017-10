The Saint Lucia Labour Party has been urged to address organizational lapses and improve internal managerial efficiency before mounting a response to regain Office. Former Tourism Minister of Jamaica Dr. Wykeham McNeil offered lessons learned from an election defeat and implored the Opposition to avoid neglecting grassroots support. Dr. McNeil gave the keynote speech at the annual SLP Conference of Delegates on October 8.

