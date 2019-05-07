Home / News Updates / FORMER FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER RAPS GOVERNMENT’S VENEZUELA STANCE

FORMER FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER RAPS GOVERNMENT’S VENEZUELA STANCE

Stephy Anius May 6, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

Former foreign affairs minister Alva Baptiste recently launched a scathing appraisal of the Allen Chastanet administration’s stance on the crisis in Venezuela. HTS News4orce has been taking a look back at the 2019 budget debate. We assessed alarming road deaths statistics presented by infrastructure minister Stephenson King and why agriculture minister Ezechiel Joseph says the days of green gold could see a return. This report looks at the Laborie MP’s take on St. Lucia’s response to the Venezuelan crisis, as presented in Saint Lucia’s parliament.

 

