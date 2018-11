A retired educator is in police custody, as investigations into the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old boy advance.

The accused who taught at a leading secondary school, was reportedly arrested on Sunday November 18th.

Police investigators attached to the vulnerable persons team, are also pursuing more leads into additional sex abuse allegations from other victims against the former teacher who has now been charged for buggery.

