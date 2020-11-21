Home / Breaking News / FORMER CMO URGES ADOPTING BEST PRACTICES TO FIGHT COVID

Allin Fevrier November 20, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Former chief medical officer Dr. Stephen King is advising that public health officials and local authorities, consider the best practices around the region to improve Saint Lucia’s covid-19 pandemic response. Saint Lucia has seen a dramatic rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the past month, with the number of cases surpassing 200 this week. Dr. King speaking at a business community led initiative to revive the local economy, argues that the time has come for a change in strategy to regain control of the covid-19 crisis.

 

