FORMER CMO URGES ADOPTING BEST PRACTICES TO FIGHT COVID

Former chief medical officer Dr. Stephen King is advising that public health officials and local authorities, consider the best practices around the region to improve Saint Lucia’s covid-19 pandemic response. Saint Lucia has seen a dramatic rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the past month, with the number of cases surpassing 200 this week. Dr. King speaking at a business community led initiative to revive the local economy, argues that the time has come for a change in strategy to regain control of the covid-19 crisis.