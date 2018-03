Former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen King believes the best way to achieve Universal Health Care is to adopt a National Health Insurance Plan/Social Security approach.

According to Dr. King, St. Lucia’s current healthcare structure includes a subsidized public system and private insurance plan, which covers 14% of people but this, is not good enough.

He says the social security approach will ensure accessible and appropriate health services to all citizens without financial hardships.

