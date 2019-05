The HTS News4orce report of a man at Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere, holding a dead Fer-De-Lance has attracted regional attention. On Wednesday HTS News4orce spoke to forestry and wild-life officers about the deadly Viper which is only found in St. Lucia. Some forestry officials say that the time has come for consideration to be given to protecting the Fer-De-Lance like the Boa Constrictor.