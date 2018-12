The president of the St. Lucia Football Association (SLFA), Lyndon Cooper says the artificial turf facility has been handed over to the SLFA, and they’re currently working on acquiring seats, lighting and other amenities for the official opening sometime next January. An U14s tournament will begin next week, to aid in preparations for next year’s U15 CONCACAF championships. More in this report.

