The SLFA/ Coca Cola Island Cup continued on Thursday evening at the Marchand Playing Field, where Gros Iset faced Dennery. In the end, Gros Islet emerged victorious, after a 4-0 victory.

Gros Islet will move on to play Canaries on Saturday in the quarter finals at 6pm, while host team Marchand takes on the South Castries squad at 8pm.

