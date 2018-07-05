Home / Sports / Football: Fourth substitute to be allowed in extra time of Champions League final

Football: Fourth substitute to be allowed in extra time of Champions League final

Liz-Anne De Beauville July 5, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

BBC- Teams will be able to use a fourth substitute in extra time in next season’s Champions League and Europa League, Uefa has announced.

Clubs can also list 12 substitutes on teamsheets, rather than the current seven, in the finals.

Other rule amendments from European football’s governing body include allowing coaching staff to use hand-held electronic devices.

They can use equipment including mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

The changes take effect immediately and also apply to other competitions, including the 2020 European Championship.

A fifth substitute will be allowed in next season’s Uefa Youth League, plus the men’s and women’s European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships.

Uefa says the hand-held electronic equipment can be used by coaches in the stands or on the bench if it directly relates to player welfare or safety, or for tactical/coaching reasons.

