Round Four of the Cocoa Cola Island Cup takes place today Monday 9th July 2018 at the Marchand Grounds as per the following Fixture:

Match One – Vieux Fort South Vs Gros Islet – 6:00 pm – Marchand Playing Field.

Match Two – Mon Repos Vs Marchand – 8:00pm – Marchand Playing Field.

