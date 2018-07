Soufriere residents are celebrating a major milestone for the town’s Fond St. Jacques Primary School.

The school has emerged in the top position among public schools for students’ performance at the 2018 common entrance examination.

It’s the first time that a school in district 8 has achieved this feat.

As Alison Kentish reports, education officials, students, staff and parents are beaming with pride for a small school that has achieved in a big way!

