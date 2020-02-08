FOLK RESEARCH CENTRE M,OURNS THE LOSS OF CARIBBEAN ICON

Castries, Saint Lucia, February 5,2020: The Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre

(FRC) joins the world in mourning the loss of an irreplaceable Caribbean Icon, Edward Kamau

Brathwaite. Brathwaite is the acclaimed father of ‘nation language’, who in the quiet of his years

instilled in his people a sense of dignity and pride to walk upright.

Teacher, Caribbean Nationalist and International poet, Kamau blazed the trail along with such

other notables as George Lamming, Austin Clarke, Derek Walcott, Martin Carter, Wilson Harris,

Roger Mais, Una Marson, Paule Marshall and Elma Napier, to place the literature of this region

on its pedestal where it sits today. In addition, Brathwaite’s work on nation languages gave

some additional legitimacy to Kwéyòl as the Saint Lucian nation language, which stands side by

side with other nation languages such as Jamaican Patwa, Bajan, and Sranan Tongo.

As a poet, Kamau was an adventurer in the classic sense who broke down established structures

in syntax and barriers to our mother tongues to expose a unique colour of saying that is

Caribbean in texture. He disjoined the present from past and weaved them back seamlessly

together again. From his first collection “Rights of Passage” (Oxford University Press 1967) he

displayed the dexterity of seeing the world in two lights; 1) through the colonizer’s educational

style and 2), through the eyes of his island people. Brathwaite also served as Resident Tutor of

UWI Extra Mural Department in the early 1960s.

The FRC also pays tribute to Brathwaite’s work on the survival of African cultural forms in the

Caribbean which has continued to inspire the work the Caribbean creative, artistic and academic

community as well as organizations like the Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre. Along

with our other Caribbean groups and nations, in particular Barbados, the FRC extends heartfelt

sympathies to the wife and family of Mr. Brathwaite.