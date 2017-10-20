Flow Steps Up For Logos Hope In Saint Lucia

Castries, Saint Lucia, October 19, 2017 – The world’s largest floating book fair, the MV Logos Hope, will be docked in Saint Lucia for the next two-and-a-half weeks (until November 5th 2017). The vessel’s stay in the Helen of the West is being facilitated by Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading full-service telecommunications provider, Flow.

The Hope is docked at Pointe Seraphine in Castries until October 30th and will be at Finger Pier in Vieux Fort from October 31st through to November 5th 2017. This unique vessel offers exclusive onboard events for people of all ages, but of course it is best known for thousands of quality, affordable books for all ages and interests. The Hope is open to the public.

On Thursday morning, October 19th 2017, Her Excellency Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy officially opened the book fair to the citizenry of Saint Lucia, following a brief ceremony aboard ship. The official opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries, the media, and prominent figures in the domestic arts and cultural community.

During the course of their stay in Saint Lucia, the crew of the Logos Hope will be using complimentary Flow broadband internet, landline, and mobile service to connect with one another, as well as local organisers and Government contacts. The total value of the sponsorship, coordinated through the Logos Line-Up Team, is approximately EC$30,000.

Said Flow Communications Specialist, Terry Finisterre:

“We welcome the Logos Hope, and we thank them for the opportunity to help make the most of their stay on island. We are pleased to be able to furnish them with cutting-edge communications solutions, including high-speed broadband internet, and 4G LTE mobile data connectivity, and we thank all of our hard-working colleagues who made this possible.”

Flow has supported the Logos Hope throughout its visits to various Caribbean territories. Operated on behalf of O.M. Ships International by GBA Ships e.V., a non-profit, charitable organisation registered in Germany, the vessel, which can carry up to 500 crew, and which has room for over 1,000 visitors, was last in Saint Lucia on its maiden voyage in 2009.