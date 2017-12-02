Flow spruces up Soufriere

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Flow Community Christmas campaign remained on the west coast this week, as colleagues of the island’s leading telecommunications service provider descended on Saint Lucia’s original capital, Soufrière.

This time around, after completing the refurbishment of the Laborie Village Square, Bay Street Comfort Station in Gros Islet, and the Belvedere bus shelter in Canaries, the task was giving Sulphur City’s waterfront park a facelift as the cruise season picks up.

The park is important not least of all because it is the first thing that greets visitors to the west coast town – after the iconic Pitons, that is! Flow staffers toiled to pressure-wash the area, and then paint the walls with St. Clair and Associates (STACS), and Harris Paints.

Soufrière can also be assured that one Flow customer from the district will win $2,000.00 cash from Flow this Christmas, plus enter for a chance to win a $13,000.00 Smart Home Technology Bundle (smart TV, smartphone, computer tablet and more) or a $5,000.00 Full-Service Bundle.

To qualify for the prize draws, customers can Top Up at least $15.00, buy any Flow mobile handset, or sign up for selected combo plans on Saint Lucia’s fastest 4G LTE network. They can also get in with a chance to win something extra for Christmas by signing up for landline, postpaid mobile, broadband, or TV, upgrade an existing service, or pay any Flow bill in full and on time.

In addition to the community project, Soufrière mayor Pius Gangardine joined a team from Flow to present Christmas grocery hampers to families in Wingville, Upper Church Street and New Development. One of the recipient families includes two handicapped children.

The 2017 Flow Christmas campaign includes well over $100,000.00 worth of giveaways, gifts, cash and prizes, community giving, and discounts.