Flow powers Atlantic Rally for Cruisers

(PRESS RELEASE) – The premier purveyor of telecommunications solutions in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean has stepped up to once again support one of the island’s most enduring activities, the Atlantic Rally For Cruisers (ARC).

Organized by World Cruising Club, the ARC is the largest trans-ocean sailing event in the world and regularly attracts upwards of 200 boats of many shapes and sizes. The journey takes between two to three weeks and covers more than 2,700 nautical miles, ending in the beautiful anchorage of IGY Rodney Bay Marina in Saint Lucia. With hundreds of sailors visiting the island for several weeks, ARC provides a major economic boost to Saint Lucia.

This year, in collaboration with the Events Company of Saint Lucia and World Cruising, Flow and Cable & Wireless Business are empowering the World ARC Office at IGY Rodney Bay Marina for a period of a little over six weeks. The total includes landline service, a closed fixed and wireless internet service for the ARC office and over 1,000 sailors, Managed Wi-Fi, mobile phones, and mobile credit, to a total value in excess of EC$11,000.00.

Says Flow Saint Lucia Communications Specialist, Terry Finisterre:

“We have a tremendous built-up history with the ARC, from Boat Phone way back in 1986 through to the bmobile brand in the 1990’s and now through Flow and Cable & Wireless Business. We know that participants in the ARC will be chuffed to know that Flow is once again backing the event with world-class products and services. They will be especially happy with our launch this year of mobile 4G LTE.

“This Christmas, Flow has it all for locals and visitors alike. We are giving away up to $100,000.00 in cash, prizes and community support for Christmas, with great prices on mobile phones, double data on the island’s fastest mobile network, and big discounts and savings on television and broadband. We look forward to the arrival of the ARC fleet with great anticipation.”

As at December 1st 2017, the ARC was being led by Guyader Gastronomie, expected to arrive on Saint Lucia on Monday, December 4th 2017. The prize giving ceremony is set for December 6th 2017.