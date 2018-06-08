Flow launches Hottest Summer Ever

[Press release] Things are really heating up with Flow for summer 2018, with the unveiling of the company’s seasonal promotional campaign. The glitzy media launch, including Carnival bands, some of Saint Lucia’s most outstanding musical talent and more, took place on Thursday evening, June 7th 2018, at Flow’s Baywalk retail outlet.

Of course, Flow is Platinum Sponsor of Saint Lucia Carnival 2018. This year, leading up to the ever sumptuous Parade of Bands, the company will also be collaborating with Fuzion Mas, Legends Carnival Band, and Red Unlimited. For the sixth year, they will be partners with U4RIA, and for the second year will support Transcend.

With the inception of the Hottest Summer Ever, Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider is giving mobile customers the chance to win entry to Saint Lucia Carnival events, plus movie tickets, smartphones and free service.

Among the Saint Lucia Carnival to which Flow customers can win tickets and VIP passes will be National Calypso Semi-Finals, Inter-Commercial House Calypso, King & Queen of the Bands, Panorama, National Calypso Finals, and the Soca Monarch Competition, all under the Soleil umbrella, plus U4RIA, Transcend, and Colour Me Red.

Any prepaid customers subscribing to a Flow Combo Plan is eligible for a chance to win. In addition, prepaid customers will be able to take advantage of double data on all packages during the promotion period, on Saint Lucia’s only 4G LTE mobile network. Persons signing up for select postpaid plans also get up to a month of free service.

New subscribers to Flow Digital TV will also be getting a major bonus. Up to August 31st 2018, every new sign up will get a month-long free view of the Extended Basic, Family Time, Flow Sports Pack, Fans Central, A La Carte, In The Know, Entertainment Zone, HBO / MAX, and Fox Movie City. That’s nearly 100 free channels!

Mobile, fixed line, broadband, and TV users will be entered for weekly $500.00 draws during the course of the Hottest Summer Ever promotion. Flow customers across the board will benefit from a host of discounts and giveaways, not to mention the ability to share on the island’s first 4G LTE mobile data network.

The promotion runs until the end of August.

