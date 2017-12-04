Flow Christmas Comunity Projects – Piaye, Choiseul

(PRESS RELEASE) – Team Flow undertook to refurbish the laundry and comfort station at Piaye, Choiseul this week.

This is the fifth district project undertaken by Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider as part of its Christmas celebrations for the year, giving back to every Saint Lucian municipality, with lasting contributions that make a meaningful and lasting impact on the people of the given area. Additionally, Flow is giving a $2,000.00 cash prize to at least one winner from each district in Saint Lucia, not to mention a Grand Prize of a $13,000.00 Smart Home Technology Bundle.

The project in Piaye is especially timely, as the Choiseul Community Council will be extending its National Day celebrations to that neighbourhood, hosting a Festival of Lights tree-lighting ceremony in time for December 13th 2017.

On Saturday, December 2nd 2017, volunteers from Flow pressure-washed the laundry, showers, and comfort station, preparatory to repainting the facility, which is used by visitors and locals alike.

Flow and the Choiseul Constituency Council are in dialogue with regard to the possibility of fencing the area as well.