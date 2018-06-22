Flow Carnival Village to set Rodney Bay on fire

[Press release] This weekend, Flow is heating up Rodney Bay with appearances by top Carnival bands, performers, Carnival Queen delegates and lots more.

Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider and the Platinum Sponsor of Saint Lucia Carnival 2018 will be hosting the Flow Carnival Village at the Baywalk Mall, as part of its Hottest Summer Ever promotion.

On Saturday, June 23rd 2018, the nine delegates for the Carnival Queen Pageant on June 30th 2018 will be embarking on a grand motorcade, which will take the lovely ladies from Castries to Rodney Bay. There, they will do a meet and greet with their fans, media, and sponsors.

Flow customers and persons in attendance on Saturday will also be treated to a free concert. With Teddyson John set to headline U4RIA 6 and Sedale Simei getting ready to lead Transcend in coming weeks, the two will link up with the likes of Soca Monarch, Ricky T, as well as Michael Robinson, to bring the heat to Rodney Bay with live performances.

Naturally, Flow will have specials such as double TopUp for its mobile users. Customers signing up for prepaid mobile plans in store will get free double data and the chance to win prizes, such as Carnival event tickets, costumes for Red Unlimited, Legends and Fuzion, smartphones, cinema tickets, and lots more.

The company will also be offering free SIM cards to persons interested in trying out the island’s first, fastest and most stable 4G LTE mobile data network. New and existing users will be guided through the process of changing out their SIM cards to enable faster downloads, uploads, streaming and surfing on their mobile devices.

But what would a Carnival Village be without some bacchanal? Red Unlimited, Legends and Fuzion will be on hand with costumes on display, and they will be signing revellers up as well. Red will be selling tickets for Colour Me Red. Legends will be selling tickets for Family Chill and Mess. And tickets for U4RIA and Transcend will be available.

The not-to-be-missed Flow Carnival Village is scheduled to place on June 23rd 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in front of the Flow outlet at Baywalk Mall in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

