Flow announces new HR Generalist

Rehani Isidore March 12, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

[Press Release] We are pleased to announce the appointment of Jancel Jn. Baptiste as the Human Resource (HR) Generalist for the four southern Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) ventures markets (Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines). Jancel will be based in Saint Lucia.

Jancel’s career has spanned six sectors and includes 14 years in the utility industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resource Management, certification in International Arbitration (CIArb) and Occupational Safety & Health (IOSH).

As the HR Generalist for the South, Jancel’s portfolio will include (but will not be limited to) supporting the implementation of employee engagement, talent and management/leadership development, capacity building and employee relations.

Jancel is passionate about making a difference in organisations and has a proven track record of supporting the development and implementation of people strategies which deliver measurable employee and business benefits.

Please join us in welcoming Jancel, and wishing her every success in her career with our organisation.

