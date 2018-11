Minister Sarah Flood-Beaubrun continues to advocate for the ‘natural order’ for raising children as opposed to same-sex parenting.

The Castries Central MP was asked about assisting LQBT human rights group “United and Strong”, in its goal of effecting change at the policy level.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit