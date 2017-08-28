First CARIFESTA Contingent 2017 Returns

The first contingent of Saint Lucian artistes has returned from CARIFESTA 13.

HTS news 4orce spoke exclusively to the crew from “gemstones” theatre productions upon their return at the GFL Charles Airport on Monday morning.

The artistes spoke of their experience in Barbados at the region’s premier cultural showpiece.

They sought to clear up any misconceptions about their participation in the event.



