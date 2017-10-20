Home / News Updates / FIRE SERVICE RECEIVES TWO NEW FIRE APPLIANCES

Rehani Isidore October 20, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Saint Lucia Fire Service has commissioned two new fire appliances. The trucks were put into operation following a special inauguration ceremony in Vieux Fort on October 20. The first truck, which cost 2.1 million dollars, will be assigned to the crash fire hall at the Hewanorra International Airport.

The second appliance is a donation from the government of Japan at a cost of 250 thousand dollars. Officials say the trucks are a welcome addition for the resource constrained-fire service The Japanese funded truck will be utilized by a number of agencies including the national Emergency Management Organization Nemo.

 

