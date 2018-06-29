FIRE OFFICIALS WANT EXTINGUISHERS IN ALL VEHICLES

The St. Lucia Fire Service is imploring vehicle owners to purchase fire extinguishers for their vehicles.

The call comes on the heels of an incident in Castries on Thursday, when a minibus burst into flames, near the Ave Maria Girls School. The driver reportedly noticed flames under the seat near the engine. Fire officials say mechanical and chemical elements of vehicles are prone to fire and it is beneficial to own an extinguisher in case of an emergency.

Fire officers say an extinguisher can help prevent loss of life and property.

First responders say most vehicle fires start small. They say having a fire extinguisher in the vehicle means that a driver can quickly pull over and extinguish the fire, avoiding a much more serious and potentially deadly accident.

