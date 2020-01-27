FIRE OFFICERS UNDERGO DRIVER TRAINING PRACTICAL

The Saint Lucia fire service is taking to steps to lessen the chances of its personnel becoming the latest statistic on saint Lucia’s harrowing roadways. With a recent upswing in traffic collisions, fire officers underwent an intense training regimen to improve their handling of emergency vehicles. The goal is to cut the traffic accident rate of the fire department, save lives and the cost to the Saint Lucian tax-payer. Instructors tested the skills of the fire officers in a two-day practical.

CORRECTION: The activity happened on January 24th and not 23rd