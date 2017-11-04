FIRE LEAVES 4 PEOPLE HOMELESS IN SOUFRIERE

Four persons are homeless after a fire destroyed a dwelling house in New Development Soufriere on November 3.

The Soufriere Fire Station received a distress call of a fire next to Du Boulay’s hard-ware store on at 12:09pm from the Castries Fire Station.

Soufriere fire officials say when they arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

One civilian reportedly sustained injuries due to energized lines near the fire.

The power company had to be called in to disconnect electricity to the house before the fire-fighters could begin to battle the blaze.

Despite the valiant efforts of the Fire Department, the wall structure incurred severe damage.

No one was at home at the time of the blaze. Acting Station Officer David Nelson says all home owners in Soufriere and environs should have the Soufriere Fire Station’s number 459- 7448.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.