Several people have been displaced by a fire which devastated a Bisee home on Wednesday morning.
Loved ones are seeking public assistance for one of the fire victims – the elderly matriarch of the family who is stricken with a chronic illness.
The saint Lucia fire service also battled an early Wednesday morning fire at Arundel hill, …