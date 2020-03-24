FIRE GUTS HOUSE IN CUL DE SAC

Contact Numbers: 1758-519-2665 and 1758-519-2526 A fire gutted a two-story home in the Cul –De-Sac community on Thursday night, leaving a family of 15 without a place to call home. A 12-year-old resident is being praised for her efforts after helping evacuate the burning house of its occupants. The family was unable to salvage anything from the smoldering debris.



