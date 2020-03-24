Contact Numbers: 1758-519-2665 and 1758-519-2526 A fire gutted a two-story home in the Cul –De-Sac community on Thursday night, leaving a family of 15 without a place to call home. A 12-year-old resident is being praised for her efforts after helping evacuate the burning house of its occupants. The family was unable to salvage anything from the smoldering debris.
FIRE GUTS HOUSE IN CUL DE SAC
