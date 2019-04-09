The Frank B. Armstrong warehouse at Odsan, Bexon was completely destroyed by fire just before midnight on Saturday, April 6th. According to eyewitness accounts, the fire started in the back of the building and spread quickly.
Bandits targeted the Gros Islet Secondary School on the weekend, ransacking classrooms and offices. Police …