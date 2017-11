Gros – Islet and Castries Fire Station deployed fire units to a Cas en Bas on November 25. Between 3:30 and 4 pm a distress call was received at the Gros – Islet Fire Station alerting emergency personnel to a two building fire

Two wooden structures were engulfed when fire teams arrived on scene. The structures, believed to be dwelling homes were completely destroyed.

The homes were not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating.