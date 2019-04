[HTS News4orce – April 19th 2019]: – The HTS News4orce team has learnt of a devastating fire which occurred yesterday, April 18th 2019, at approximately 10: 30 PM in the inner Castries community of Wilton’s Yard.

Details are still sketchy, however it has been reported that three structures were destroyed in the fire. News4orce cannot confirm whether there were any injuries or loss of life. We will provide further details and news updates as soon as possible.